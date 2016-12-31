The New Year is about to begin.

This is the time of year people make resolutions and think about how to improve.

The New Year is an important time to look back and ask yourself if you are better person than you were last year. It is a good time to take a look in the metaphorical mirror and think if you are proud of the person looking back at you. And how can you become prouder.

This is what people around the world are discovering for themselves on this special day.

The Santa Clarita Valley is no exception either.

Jim Bates was raised in the Santa Clarita Valley and has lived his whole life here. As each New Year’s Day has passed, he has grown with the city as it matured around him.

His New Year’s resolution is to stay faithful, continue to spend time with family and try to eliminate negativity.

“When you’re positive, you’re only going to reach your goals,” he said on a foggy New Year’s Eve morning after playing basketball with his son.

His son, Jackson Bates, is his only family in the Santa Clarita Valley, and he is looking forward to spending another year with him and helping him become a better athlete. Jackson is also looking to become a better basketball player next year.

There are also the common New Year’s resolutions people make like saving money, getting healthy or losing weight.

This is what Eric Rubin said his goal is for the next year, as he sat in Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. nursing his beer.

“I just hope 2017 was a little better than 2016,” he said.

His work was tough on him this past year, and he said he will try to work smarter and be more productive.

Rubin is not the only one using this time of year to think about how he can be a smarter and more productive person in the next year.

It is a good time for everyone to look back and think about how they can be a better person by next New Year.

