Rain did not deter a small group of children and parents from visiting some of the interesting, live inhabitants of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Saturday.

Volunteer Roger McClure described the physical characteristics and behaviors of local predatory birds, snakes and spiders during the hour long, Native Live Animal Presentation which occurs weekly on Saturdays at 1 p.m., following the Family Nature walk at 11 a.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

Both are free of charge.