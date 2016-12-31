International Friendship Center celebrated its 4th Annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday, December 10. The program started with Christmas carols led by Jordan Egger, a graduate of the Master’s University; followed by welcome of guests by the President of IFC, Dr. Jairaju Sam Gorlla. An introduction by Lenin Kancharla, a board member, showed the history of IFC and explained the goals of IFC to the guests. The main guests for evening were: Mr. Kevin Korenthal, the Parks and Recreation Commissioner for Santa Clarita, Joe Messina, the host of The Real Side, Rev. Jawahar Gnaniah, Director of the Global Friends Network, and Ranjeet Guptara, a graduate of Oxford University.

After the introduction Kevin Korenthal shared about his commitment to the SCV and encouraged immigrants from India to play an active role in the city. Joe Messina shared and encouraged attendees to be more involved with the William S. Hart school district in Santa Clarita.

A rendition of “Mary Did You Know” was performed by Jordan Egger to much applause. After the singing, Rev. Gnaniah delivered a Christmas message and Mr. Guptara emphasize that Christmas is not all about the materialism commonly associated with it, but rather the spiritual meaning it has.

“Joy to the World” was sung and the event was concluded with a prayer by Dr. Rabhi Maharaj.

Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and the following dinner which was catered by the local Indian restaurant, Karma.

International Friendship Center’s mission is to help people from the Indian sub-continent and surrounding areas, and Christians living in the Santa Clarita Valley in California and adjacent communities with their physical and spiritual needs through the love of Christ.

