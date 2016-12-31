Rain has started to fall in the Santa Clarita Valley and is expected to continue Saturday night.

As a result, The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for recent burn areas in SCV that will be in effect until 12 a.m. on Jan 1.

From 10 a.m. to 3 pm. on Saturday, 0.27 inches of rain has been recorded in Saugus.

Although, around 3 p.m., Weather Specialist Bonnie Bartling said SCV is experiencing the calm between two storms.

“The second storm is going to arrive,” she said.

She said rain will likely not exceed half an inch when the second storm arrives on Saturday. That is excluding the 0.27 inches that has already fallen.

The first storm Bartling is referring to is the one that hit SCV on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials advise that people should drive at a minimum tonight and only when necessary.

“Roadways are going to be wet throughout the night,” said Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Aguilera said people who are planning on driving to celebrate the New Year should be extra cautious and leave early. He also emphasizes the importance of not drinking and driving and using a designated driver.

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine is also expected to get snow Saturday night and sheriff’s officials advise people traveling in that area should use caution.

Bartling says snow levels could drop to an elevation of 3,500 feet Saturday night.

nsamuels@signalscv.com