L.A. County Fire Department officials rescued two individuals who had their limbs stuck in a bagel machine at Bagel Boyz on the 18000 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country Saturday morning.

One person had his arm stuck in the machine while another person got his hand stuck, presumably in an attempt to rescue the other individual, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The incident was reported at 6:26 a.m. and cleared about an hour later.

Both individuals were rescued and transported to a hospital for injuries.