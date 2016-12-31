Resolved to do something positive in 2017? How about singing!

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join our spring 2017 semester.

The national organization, Encore Creativity for Older Adults, sprang from a National Endowment for the Arts study on involvement in the arts and its effects on the physical, mental, and social health of older adults. The “strikingly positive differences” reported in the study included increased activity, better health, fewer doctor visits, and reduced dependency for the adults aged 65-100 years old who participated.

Of course, no one can guarantee individual results, but if you’re looking for an opportunity to make some music and have some fun, plus exercise some mental and physical muscles, there’s nothing better than a choir.

Repertoire is a mix of Broadway & rock, from Jersey Boys to Beatles to Queen, tunes from the Great American Songbook, folksongs, spirituals, and more.

Kickoff rehearsal is Friday, January 6, 2017, continuing for 14 Fridays, 4-5:30 p.m. (plus half-hour sectional rehearsals TBD). The 15-week semester climaxes with a free public concert on Friday, May 5. Rehearsals and concert are at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove and I-5). A modest semester “tuition” of $150 helps cover costs; introductory rehearsal is free, with no obligation to join. So come check it out!

For more details, contact Cheri Walters at 661-347-3221, cheri.walters@gmail.com.or Roberta Kessler at 818-291-6548, rkessler@accoes.com