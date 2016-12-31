Home Opinion Reader Polls If you could eliminate one of these “holidays,” which would it be? If you could eliminate one of these “holidays,” which would it be? By Signal Staff - December 31, 2016, 8:25 am 3 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail Most popular If you could eliminate one of these “holidays,” which would it... December 31, 2016, 8:25 am Your Home Improvements December 31, 2016, 5:00 am “Shame on You” December 31, 2016, 2:15 am Our Community is Moving December 31, 2016, 2:15 am