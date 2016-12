Please inform Patricia Babcock that her column published Dec. 22 (“Completely different viewpoint”), was very refreshing and right on.

We don’t need more people writing divisive statements about others, which only cause arguing and strife.

If we follow the truth of the Bible as Patricia stated from Romans 13:1-2, we will have much more peace and be thankful that God’s will is being done.

Her article was immensely appreciated by my wife and me. Thanks for bringing it to print.