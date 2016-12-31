California Chamber Artists will perform in concert two famous pieces, the Souvenir de Florence by Tchaikovsky and Mozart’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings. Clarinetist Daniel Geeting and cellist Joyce Geeting are leading members of the ensemble. Others include David Ewart and David Mason of Valencia, Mickey Da Silva of Thousand Oaks, Louise Brown and Cecile Asuncion, all Los Angeles professionals.

California Chamber Artists have been performing around the state since 1984 as far north as Santa Rosa and as far south as Los Angeles. They will perform January 22, at 7 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 27518 McBean Pkwy, Valencia.

Donations will be accepted. For information call 818-340-3940.