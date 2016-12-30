A stalled vehicle in the carpool lane of northbound Highway 14 caused a multi-vehicle collision and six minor injuries Thursday night, according to officials.

CHP Officer Eric Preissman said a stalled car caused a collision involving three vehicles at 10:59 p.m. on the northbound Highway 14 just north of Golden Valley Road.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the collision caused six minor injuries, but said that no one was transported for their injuries.

CHP personnel shut down three lanes of the northbound 14 for approximately 40 minutes due to the collision, according to Preissman.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_