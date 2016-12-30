An unnamed woman was killed and a man hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in a Valencia crash Thursday morning.

The woman was identified as a female, Hispanic adult in her 20s, according to Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office. Her name was not publicly released pending notification of her next of kin.

The crash between a black pickup truck and a white compact sedan occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kelly Johnson Parkway and West Rye Canyon Road after a two-vehicle collision resulted in major injuries, according to officials on scene.

The truck apparently t-boned the sedan and came to a rest in the intersection where Kelly Johnson meets Rye Canyon.

Sheriff’s traffic investigators were on scene as of 9:53 a.m. and sealed off a perimeter around the area.

Preliminarily, it appeared the white Mitsubishi Mirage sedan made a left turn from West Rye Canyon Road to Kelly Johnson Parkway, said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Division.

A black Chevrolet Silverado heavy duty pickup truck traveling southbound on Kelly Johnson Parkway collided with the Toyota moments later.

The driver of the pickup truck appeared fine and declined medical treatment, Shoemaker said.

The sergeant was unsure of the injuries sustained by the driver of the white car but said a passenger of the same vehicle was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The female passenger, whose identity was not released to The Signal, was declared dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was cooperative and was transported to the hospital for routine blood tests, Shoemaker said.