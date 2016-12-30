Commuters looking to beat the rush hour jam by train will have to pack some patience as Metrolink operators scramble to keep passengers on time tonight.

At 5:07 p.m., reports of a two-vehicle crash impacting railroad tracks in Los Angeles near San Fernando Road and Olden Street resulted in officials shutting down the line between the Newhall and Sylmar Metrolink stations.

A tweet from Metrolink sent out at 5:32 p.m. confirmed delays were unknown. Los Angeles City Fire was on the scene of the crash shortly after 5 p.m.

Tweets by Metrolink