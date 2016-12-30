Metrolink heads for Via Princessa station.

Commuters looking to beat the rush hour jam by train will have to pack some patience as Metrolink operators scramble to keep passengers on time tonight.

At 5:07 p.m., reports of a two-vehicle crash impacting railroad tracks in Los Angeles near San Fernando Road and Olden Street resulted in officials shutting down the line between the Newhall and Sylmar Metrolink stations.

A tweet from Metrolink sent out at 5:32 p.m. confirmed delays were unknown. Los Angeles City Fire was on the scene of the crash shortly after 5 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR