A collision involving a big rig slowed traffic and caused a two-hour Sig Alert on the southbound Interstate 5 Friday morning, according to officials.

CHP Officer Eric Preissman said the crash occurred at 8:33 a.m. on the southbound I-5 just south of Gavin Canyon.

The jackknifed big rig blocked the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway.

Preissman said a Sig Alert was issued at 9 a.m. for two hours in the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of southbound I-5 to clear the crash.

Delays are expected in the area for the next two hours.  At 9:30 a.m. traffic was backed up on southbound I-5 from McBean Parkway.

