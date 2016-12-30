A collision involving a big rig slowed traffic and caused a two-hour Sig Alert on the southbound Interstate 5 Friday morning, according to officials.

CHP Officer Eric Preissman said the crash occurred at 8:33 a.m. on the southbound I-5 just south of Gavin Canyon.

UPDATE: Big rig crash blocking 3 lanes on SB 5 near Calgrove in Newhall; @CHPsouthern expects closure to last 2 hrs https://t.co/gGFERZyvk7 pic.twitter.com/peVmmg2TSF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 30, 2016

The jackknifed big rig blocked the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway.

Preissman said a Sig Alert was issued at 9 a.m. for two hours in the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of southbound I-5 to clear the crash.

Delays are expected in the area for the next two hours. At 9:30 a.m. traffic was backed up on southbound I-5 from McBean Parkway.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_