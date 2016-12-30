The L.A. County coroner’s office hopes to have a better idea by next week about the identity of skeletal remains that were found in Agua Dulce on Christmas Day.

Ed Winter, assistant chief of investigations for the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, told The Signal on Friday that the remains had not yet been examined, but that he might have more information after the holiday weekend.

“It hasn’t been identified yet,” Winter said, declining to give any specifics about the body, its state of decomposition, or even whether the remains are those of a male or a female.

Winter did confirm the remains were found about 4 p.m. on Christmas Day by a horseback rider on a trail near the 8300 block of Escondido Road.

While it has not yet been determined if a homicide was committed, the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau – which investigates all deaths – is handling the case.

