The Hart High girls varsity soccer team handed Royal High of Simi Valley its first loss of the season, 1-0, in a Hart Soccer Showcase semifinal game at College of the Canyons on Thursday.

Tori Waldeck scored the lone goal off a Taylor Scott assist in the 12:30 p.m. game.

The Indians play Liberty High of Bakersfield in the tournament’s championship game today at 11 a.m. at Hart.

Hart was the only local team to advance to a championship game on the boys or girls side of the Hart tourney.

Varsity girls soccer

Saugus 2,

Cleveland 0

The Centurions shut out Cleveland High of Los Angeles in a Hart Soccer Showcase match at Saugus High School. The team fell in a consolation match against Camarillo High later that afternoon.

Varsity girls basketball

Trinity 45,

Gladstone 40

Trinity Classical Academy girls varsity basketball overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Gladstone High of Covina, 45-40, in the Shawnae Harris Memorial tournament on Thursday.

Taylor Oshiro led the Knights (6-3) with 33 points.

Trinity trailed by 12 with 3:30 left to play in the game.

The Knights plays their final game in the tournament today.

College football

Okla. St. 38,

Colorado 8

In Valencia High graduate Tedric Thompson’s final collegiate game, Colorado lost to Oklahoma State 38-8.

Thompson intercepted a Pac-12 best seven passes for the Buffaloes this season.