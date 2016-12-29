One person was killed and another hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in a Valencia crash Thursday morning.

The crash between a black pickup truck and a white compact sedan occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kelly Johnson Parkway and West Rye Canyon Road after a two-vehicle collision resulted in major injuries, according to officials on scene.

The truck apparently t-boned the sedan and came to a rest in the intersection where Kelly Johnson meets Rye Canyon.

Sheriff’s traffic investigators were on scene as of 9:53 a.m. and sealed off a perimeter around the area.

Preliminarily, it appeared the white Toyota Yaris sedan made a left turn from West Rye Canyon Road to Kelly Johnson Parkway, said Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Division.

A black Chevrolet 2500 heavy duty pickup truck traveling southbound on Kelly Johnson Parkway collided with the Toyota moments later.

The driver of the pickup truck appeared fine and declined medical treatment, Shoemaker said.

The sergeant was unsure of the injuries sustained by the driver of the white car but said a passenger of the same vehicle was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The passenger was declared dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was cooperative and was transported to the hospital for routine blood tests, Shoemaker said.

Motorists planning to travel through the area will be unable to pass through for at least two to three hours.

An alternate route around the closure is Copper Hill Drive to Alta Vista Drive. The roadway leads to the impacted industrial center.