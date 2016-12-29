Saddle up, Santa Clarita. The annual Cowboy Festival is coming to town April 19 through April 23, 2017.

The city this week announced dates and details for the 24TH edition of the popular celebration of Western music, poetry, entertainment and history.

The festival will be held once again at Hart Park, with special performances taking place throughout the weekend in Old Town Newhall. The Hart Park events take place April 22 and April 23.

Other attractions will include gold panning, knife throwing, archery, living history exhibits, a mechanical bull, trick ropers and Western designer fashions.

Presale single-day tickets will be available for $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 3 to 12 (under age 3 are free) starting Jan. 3. At the door, tickets will be $13 for adults and $9 for kids ages 3 to 12 (under age 3 are free).

In addition to the festival, separately ticketed performances at the Canyon Theater Guild and the Repertory East Playhouse include nationally known Western musicians and poets, as well as rockabilly and Americana musical acts.

Admission to the Hart Park event area includes access to performances across the five festival stages, as well as living history entertainers, food vendors, Western gear shopping and other activities.

A limited number of $75 VIP packages are also available. Each package includes general admission to the Hart Park events, weekend access to a VIP cantina area, VIP shuttle service to and from the festival, and one piece of Cowboy Festival merchandise.

The 2017 Cowboy Festival will feature favorite performers from past festivals, including Don Edwards and Sons of the San Joaquin, as well as newcomers including Wood & Wire and Andy Hedges.

On Thursday, April 20, Old Town Newhall’s Main Street will host a free “Best in the West” block party – featuring live music, line dancing, gourmet food trucks, street performers and other activities – from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, April 23, the Walk of Western Stars will unveil its 2017 inductees, commemorating their contributions to Western entertainment history by immortalizing their names in bronze and terrazzo tile, stamped into the streets of Old Town Newhall.

More information about the 2017 inductees will be available in the coming weeks, the city said.

For more information, including tickets, schedules and pricing for individual performances in Old Town Newhall, visit CowboyFestival.org.