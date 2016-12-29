Residents from across the Santa Clarita Valley gathered together Wednesday night to celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Members from Chabad of SCV, Congregation Beth Shalom and Temple Beth Ami joined together for dreidel games, latkes, children’s crafts, Chanukah songs and the lighting of the menorah.

“Chanukah is a holiday where we try to get together with family and friends and this is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate unity as a community,” Chabad of SCV Rabbi Choni Marozov said.

Choirs from all three synagogues performed at the celebration as well as before the lighting of the community menorah.

Marozov said the annual Chanukah Celebration has been held at the mall for about 15 years. Ten years ago, other Jewish synagogues and communities joined Chabad of SCV’s holiday celebration.

Every year, the community festival draws crowds of up to 700 people from the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We strongly encourage everyone to celebrate Chanukah as much as possible, to light the menorah together as a family and to attend the community events,” Marozov said.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_