It’s that time of year again, where Santa Clarita residents begin to take down their holiday decorations and dispose of their drying-out Christmas trees.

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County have options for community members looking to safely recycle their trees.

In partnership with Waste Management, the city of Santa Clarita will offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling to all residents within the city limits through Jan. 14.

Trees will be collected on regular trash days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be used as soil amendment and compost or will be bagged for mulch.

Single-family residents should place their trees at the curb on regular trash collection days and multi-family residents should place their trees adjacent to trash bins in their complexes.

All materials like tinsel, ornaments, lights and plastic or metal tree stands should be removed before trees are placed curbside. Flocked Christmas trees will be picked up as well; however, they will not be recycled.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is also offering Christmas tree recycling to unincorporated communities within Santa Clarita.

Waste hauler Burrtec Waste Industries will collect trees placed curbside next to waste containers on scheduled trash collection days, with the same regulations as the city of Santa Clarita.

However, the waste hauler will not collect flocked trees or trees wrapped in plastic.

According to Los Angeles Sanitation, residents may also drop off trees at the Lopez Canyon Environmental and Education Center, a mulching facility located at 11950 Lopez Canyon Drive in Sylmar, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.