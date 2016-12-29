Los Angeles Department of Public Works officials will once again close Bouquet Canyon Road to prepare for an upcoming storm Thursday night.

According to Michael Kaspar, public information officer with Public Works, the road in Angeles National Forest will close at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasts for the area include a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight Thursday and showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early morning and afternoon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain showers are expected to continue Saturday morning and into late Saturday night.

Kasper said the road closure will span between gates approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road, just south of Big Oaks Lodge, to the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest, two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road.

Once the storm passes, Public Works officials will inspect the roadway and open the road to traffic once it is deemed appropriate to do so.

