The juvenile pedestrian struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night on Sierra Highway has been identified as 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department revealed the teen’s identity Wednesday.

The incident was first reported to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 8:40 p.m. when a deputy found Lawson lying in the road after being struck by a vehicle on Sierra Highway just south of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon County.

“The collision occurred northbound Sierra Highway in the number one lane,” said Lt. Byron Wainie of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Lawson was found dead when the deputy investigated. It is unclear how long the collision occurred before law enforcement officials discovered the incident.

At least one vehicle was involved in the collision. Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Wednesday that there are no new suspects and that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

