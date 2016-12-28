Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) is seeking donations, which it will match, to a bill-assistance program that helps income-qualified customers facing financial hardships with a onetime grant of up to $100 per customer.

“We want to thank our employees, customers, and volunteers for supporting such a worthy cause throughout the years,” said Trisha Muse, director of community relations for SoCalGas. “Donations to The Gas Assistance Fund help improve the quality of life of some of our most vulnerable customers.”

The fund is a joint effort of SoCalGas and United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which administers the program. The nonprofit works with nearly 100 volunteer, nonprofit and community-based organizations throughout SoCalGas’ service territory to distribute grants to customers who need help paying higher-than-average monthly natural gas bills due to increased usage and seasonal factors.

Since 1983, SoCalGas customers and employees have raised over $18 million and helped more than 225,000 families. Each donation is matched by SoCalGas shareholders and is tax deductible. SoCalGas collects donations throughout the year and will distribute the funds between February and the end of May 2017, or until they are depleted.