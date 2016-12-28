A vehicle struck a pedestrian on north Sierra Highway and Via Princessa Tuesday night, officials said.

The collision in front of Stater Bros. Markets was reported to authorities at 5:39 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Inspector Richard Licon.

The pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center at 5:51 p.m. for complaints of pain and injuries.

This is the second collision involving a pedestrian in the past 24 hours in Santa Clarita.

The first occurred Monday night when a young woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sierra Highway just south of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

According to officials, the pedestrian was a juvenile female and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_