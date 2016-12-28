Boys

Canyon 1, Arleta 1

The Cowboys fought to a draw against Arleta High of Los Angeles in their 8 a.m. matchup at Canyon High School. Players who scored were not available.

Canyon 1, Simi Valley 1

A 3:30 p.m. game at Canyon High had the identical result as the morning’s contest. Players who scored were not available. The Cowboys play Taft of Woodland Hills this morning at 9:30 a.m. in a consolation match.

Saugus 7, Chatsworth 0

Saugus High shut out Chatsworth High of Los Angeles in an 8 a.m. match at Saugus High School. James Johnson had three goals, Josh De Leon had two, Jeremy Hindigian had one and Aidan Sutherland had one.

Saugus 2, Dos Pueblos 2

In a 3:30 p.m. game, the Centurions tied with Dos Pueblos of Goleta at Saugus High School. Tanner Brown and James Johnson scored one goal apiece. Saugus plays Sylmar High of Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. at The Master’s University in a quarterfinal game.

Hart 1, Independence 1

The Indians tied Independence High of Van Nuys at College of the Canyons in their 9:30 a.m. game. Jacob Tomaswzeski scored for Hart and was assisted by Enrique Perez.

Hart 3, Nipomo 1

In a 3:30 game at College of the Canyons, Hart High defeated Nipomo High. Enrique Perez scored twice, with Timothy Kim and Jesus Ocampo each earning assists. Michael Valencia wrapped up the scoring for the Indians with an unassisted goal. They take on Hueneme High of Oxnard in the quarterfinals at COC at 9:30 a.m.

Girls

Hart 1, Agoura 0

Hart High defeated Agoura High at 9:30 a.m. at The Master’s University. Izabel Reyes scored one goal and was assisted by Elizabeth MacArthur.

Hart 1, Dos Pueblos 0

The Indians won their second match of the day against Dos Pueblos of Goleta in a 12:30 contest at The Master’s University. Tori Waldeck scored the lone goal. Brooke Rickard was credited with the assist. They play Knight High of Palmdale today at 8 a.m.

Royal 4, Saugus 0

The Cents were shut out by Royal of Simi Valley at Saugus High School at 9:30 a.m.

Simi Valley 4, Saugus 1

Saugus High fell to Simi Valley High at Saugus High School. Brooke Chambers scored and Shaina Berdin was credited with the assist in the 2 p.m. game. The Centurions play Cleveland at 8 a.m. today at Saugus.

Canyon 3, Cleveland 1

Three different Cowboys scored in a 2 p.m. win against Cleveland of Los Angeles at Canyon High school. Claudia McKail, Cynthia Valdez and Sara Johnston each had one goal. Canyon plays Royal today at 9 a.m. at Canyon.