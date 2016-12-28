12/23/16

Grand Theft – 23600 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle (2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck, red in color) while parked at the location.

12/24/16

Arson – Sierra Hwy. / Clampitt Rd., Newhall.

Person(s) unknown set a vehicle ablaze, which was found fully engulfed in a remote area. Gasoline appeared to have been poured onto the hood. The vehicle is registered out of Sylmar.

12/25/16

Grand Theft – 24300 Arcadia St., Newhall.

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle (2015 BMW X3 SUV, grey in color) from the driveway of the location while it was running with keys in the ignition. The vehicle was later located in the Los Angeles area.

Grand Theft – 25202 Atwood Blvd., Newhall.

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle (1995 Nissan Pathfinder) while parked at the location.

