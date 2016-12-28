Controversy clouded an otherwise competitive soccer match between the Cowboys and Simi Valley High School girls soccer teams Tuesday morning at Canyon High School.

In a game that saw the Pioneers win 3-2 over the host team, a Simi Valley shot that seemed to bounce straight down off of the crossbar before being scooped up by Canyon goalkeeper Aubrey McKessy, was ruled a point for the Pioneers and set off a 3-0 scoring run.

“I’ve never heard a referee change his mind once he’s made a decision on a goal,” said Canyon coach Derek Rusk. “All we could do was control our attitude and our effort.”

Trailing 3-1 in the second half due to a goal by Simi Valley in the opening seconds of the final frame, the Cowboys saw an opportunity to cut into the lead bounce off the crossbar in a way that mirrored the controversial call, only to be ruled a save instead.

Claudia McKail kept Canyon in the game in the 47th minute, nailing a penalty kick that ultimately set the final score.

The Cowboys’ aggressive attacks that ensued from McKail’s goal afforded them chances for the equalizing point, including a shot in the 61st minute from Isa Rector, who scurried past all Simi Valley defenders and squared off against Pioneer goalkeeper Christie Silber, who made the save.

“We felt like we had an opportunity to beat them down the middle,” Rusk said in reference to his team’s attempts to tie the game. “We were able to create the opportunities, we just couldn’t finish them.”

Canyon set off the scoring in the opening minute of the match when Rhiannon Coleman collected a rebound and sent the ball to the back of the net, giving the Cowboys an early 1-0 lead.

The score was knotted just two minutes later on the disputed goal, which set the stage for a shootout that never was. Both defenses held tight until Taylor Carnes put the Pioneers up 2-1 in the 27th minute.

Although the loss snapped Canyon’s two-game win streak, Rusk learned a lesson that will help his team when league play begins.

“We have to stay mentally focused for the full game,” Rusk said. “We can’t give up opportunities in the backfield that the opposition shouldn’t have in the first place.”

Canyon continues tournament play tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. against Royal High of Simi Valley.