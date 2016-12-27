A commercial building fire in the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue destroyed several movie trailers Monday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Engine 73 responded to reported structure fire at an outdoor storage facility at 9:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Inspector Richard Licon.

“There was a reported outdoor storage facility with fire and smoke showing,” Licon said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze at 10:09 p.m., according to Licon.

No injuries were reported from firefighters or civilians following the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

