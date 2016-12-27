A deputy found a person lying in the road Monday night after the victim was struck by a vehicle on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, officials said.

The incident is believed to be a hit and run, according to law officials.

“The collision occurred northbound Sierra Highway in the number one lane,” Lt. Wainie said.

The pedestrian struck, an adult female, was found dead when the deputy investigated. It is unclear how long the collision occurred before law officials discovered the incident.

The call for the occurence went out to officials at 8:40 p.m.

At least one vehicle was involved in the collision. No one is in custody as of 12:30 a.m. and there are no suspects.

The collision occured just south of Soledad Canyon.

An investigation for the incident is ongoing.