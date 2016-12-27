Canyon High boys basketball buckled down.

The Cowboys defense made life tough on Palmer High of Alaska late in the game Tuesday at Hart High, and the result was a 49-47 win to open the Hart Holiday Classic.

“Our kids finally got some stops,” said Canyon coach Alex Dunwoody. “We’re obviously a very small team, but the fact that we were able to make some key stops and then also make some free throws and some layups at the end, that’s what helped us out.”

Josue Valencia led the Cowboys (4-5) with 13 points, while Jack Yerem followed with 10 points and Yvan Yomba added eight.

Canyon plays Granada Hills at 3 p.m. today at Hart as part of the four-day tournament.

Golden Valley 86, Granada Hills 76

Richard Kawakami led the Grizzlies (5-4) with 25 points and 14 rebounds in the team’s first game of the Hart Holiday Classic. Brandon Wilson scored 20 points, while Milan Taylor had eight assists.

Josh Jehnings scored 14 points, and Stephon Alla scored 12 points.

Golden Valley plays Palmer at 6 p.m. tonight at Hart.

Saugus 64, Santa Fe of Santa Fe Springs 54

Zach Phipps led the Centurions (7-2) with 20 points in a Santa Barbara Holiday Classic game.

Anthony McIntyre had 12 points, and freshman Adrian McIntyre had 11 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

Valencia 50, St. Bonaventure 47

Jayden Trower scored 12 points and had five rebounds for Valencia (6-5) at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.

Kyler Motoyasu had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and CJ Finley added eight points.