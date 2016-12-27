12/27/16

Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Seco Canyon Road/Ash Creek Road

A male adult was running on Seco Canyon Road near Santa Clarita Park, when an unknown male suspect stabbed the victim once in the side. The victim was uncooperative and did not give any suspect information.

12/21/16

Commercial Burglary– 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road

Two businesses were burglarized during early morning hours on the indicated date. The suspects pried open the front door of the locations and stole cash registers containing cash.

12/24/16

Commercial Burglary- 28400 block of Haskell Canyon Road

An unknown suspect shattered the front door of the location to make entry. The suspect took the cash register which contained $700 in US Currency.

Business Owners- We have seen an increase in commercial burglaries over the past few months. Several businesses have been leaving cash in their cash registers after closing. To help prevent theft please do not leave cash in the register and leave the drawer open with the cash tray up to show that there is nothing inside to take.

Vacation Checks– If you are going away on vacation and would like the sheriff’s department to do a vacation check on your home please visit www.santa-clarita.com and click on the resident service center. Scroll down to “Vacation Check” and fill out the request and submit it online to the city.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Crime Prevention Unit

Deputy Chris Craft

cwcraft@lasd.org

661-255-1121 EXT. 5161

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Twitter @SCVSheriff http://www.twitter.com/scvsheriff

Twitter @jdLASD http://www.twitter.com/jdLASD

SCV Station Homepage – http://www.santaclarita.lasd.org

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaritaValleySheriffsStation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station polices the City of Santa Clarita and the unincorporated communities and a portion of the Angeles National Forest, as well as Bouquet Canyon, Canyon County, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Santa Clarita, Saugus, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch: http://www.SantaClarita.lasd.org

Partner to prevent or report crime by contacting Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

http://www.nixle.com Receive crime alerts from Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and local government agencies. Visit the Nixle website to sign up. Encourage your friends and family to also sign up. Select Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station community messages under options, and deselect any undesired defaults in order to only receive local messages.

A free Tip Submit mobile application is now available for the iPhone® and Android™. The new software tool is an anonymous and fully featured crime tipping mobile application that even allows you to submit images or video. More information at www.tipsoft.com.

For full details, view this message on the web.