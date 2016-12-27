Do you believe the Electoral College should be abolished? By Signal Staff - December 27, 2016, 9:36 am 2 Share this:FacebookLinkedInTwitterEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Reader Polls Should the city have spent $354K to hold a special election to replace Acosta, rather than appointing someone? Reader Polls What’s better, a real or an artificial Christmas tree? News Have you noticed less traffic since Vasquez Canyon Road reopened on Nov. 23rd? Most popular Do you believe the Electoral College should be abolished? December 27, 2016, 9:36 am Structure fire destroys movie trailers Monday night December 27, 2016, 9:32 am Person found dead on Sierra Highway in potential hit and run December 27, 2016, 1:34 am SCV student wins 4 world titles December 26, 2016, 10:34 pm