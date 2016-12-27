Two solo vehicle rollover crashes were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday morning.

The first occurred at 8:43 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Parker Road when a white Toyota Camry overturned in the slow lane, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

Greengard said one individual was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for precautionary reasons.

About an hour later, at 9:50 a.m., a solo crash overturned a white Honda Accord on Highway 14 at Sand Canyon Road.

The vehicle blocked the carpool and left lane of the freeway for about an hour.