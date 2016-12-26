Santa Clarita was issued a wind advisory on Monday morning that will last until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

“We expect this to be a low-end wind advisory with gusts of 35-40 miles per hour for the area,” Robbie Munroe said, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Cold weather is also expected to come along with the wind, with today’s highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper-30s to mid-40s.

Sustained winds for both today and tomorrow are expected to be between 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts blowing all the way up to 40 miles per hour.

“Especially when you have a high profile vehicle, wind gusts can make driving a little bit more challenging,” Munroe said.

For a full report of this week’s weather, visit the National Weather Service’s page.