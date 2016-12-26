A rainstorm that moved through Southern California Friday evening and early Saturday morning brought some relief to Los Angeles’ drought-plagued county.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded a variety of rainfall totals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to NWS officials.

NWS Meteorologist Robbie Munroe said rain gauges in the area recorded 0.8 inches of rainfall in Saugus, but recorded 1.67 inches of rainfall in Del Valle near Six Flags Magic Mountain.

December’s back-to-back storms brought up the precipitation totals for the “Water Year,” which began Oct. 1.

“Since Oct. 1 we’ve had 2.66 inches of rainfall at the Saugus Station,” Munroe said.

Friday’s rainstorm and low temperatures also brought snow to as low as 3,000 feet in the Grapevine, causing Interstate 5 to temporarily close from 3 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Saturday.

The storms also brought up rain totals in Downtown Los Angeles, making it the wettest month in the area in six years.

According to the NWS, the area saw 4.08 inches of rain this month, 265 percent above normal rainfall of 2.33 inches.

However, despite the increased precipitation numbers, it will take more than a few storms to make a difference in the exceptional drought area of the state.

“While we’re heading in the right direction it’s still too early to tell,” Munroe said. “It’s going to take more than a month or a season to put a dent in the drought.”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_