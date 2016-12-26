Store parking lots fill up as shoppers are eager to return unwanted items and spend holiday cash and gifts cards.

Some are taking advantage of sales as businesses try to clear the shelves of holiday items.

“I got lights, ornaments, gift wrapping paper,” Elisa Yepes said as she exited Target with a cart full silver paper and red boxes of Christmas lights. “They are half the price so next year I’ll be stocked up.”

Giovany Ortiz visited Kohl’s with his parents to spend money that was gifted to them for the holidays.

“A lot of people are returning what they received,” Ortiz said. “It was pretty busy.”

Shoppers spent a total of $655.8 billion this holiday season, almost $30 billion more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Of these holiday shoppers, 25.1 percent planned to spend more this year and 51.5 percent planned to spend the same this year. Only 18.9 percent planned to spend less this season.

Some people chose to hit the stores after the holiday rush for after-Christmas deals and to spend their gift cards.

“We’re using our gift cards from Mom and Dad,” 16-year-old Christina Hudson said, who was more than eager to get out and shop and use up her cards. “They won’t even last till the end of 2016.”