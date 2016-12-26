One person was transported to a local hospital following a solo vehicle crash on Highway 14 early Monday afternoon, according to officials.

A Dodge Ram van overturned in the middle lanes of northbound Highway 14 at Escondido Canyon Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Robert Diaz, supervisor fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said one person was transported to a local hospital following the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle weaving in and out of lanes prior to it overturning on the highway.

The collision is expected to cause traffic delays on the northbound side of Highway 14 for up to one hour.

