All road closures have cleared up after a rain storm caused mudslides Friday night, officials said.

“There are no storm related closures at this time,” Los Angeles County Public Information Officer Steve Frasher said.

San Francisquito Canyon Road in the mudslide area was closed as of yesterday morning, but later opened up.

Iron Canyon Road, which was impacted by Friday night’s mudslides, is also clear to drive on.

“Debris came down the road and in front of property,” Sand Canyon resident Mike Boone said, who lives along Iron Canyon Road.

“The people east of us got hit pretty hard.”

Luckily, Boone’s house was safe from mudslide damages. However, his family along with other Sand Canyon residents spent the majority of their Christmas Eve in the dark.

“We had to make the best of it,” Boone said. “We pulled the RV into the front of the yard and fired it up, turned the heater on and waited for the power to come back.

“Cold. It was cold,” Amy Nichols said, who arrived at her parents’ house in Sand Canyon on Friday night. “We had a lot of blankets, stayed inside and read books.”

Nichols and her family have tried to prepare for incidents like mudslides.

“The yard was pretty flooded,” Nichols said. “But we dig trenches every year, so we were prepared.”

Many Sand Canyon residents’ property got away without damages from the storms, but others have reported that their properties and parts of it have been swept by mud.

“We just had to get used to this kind of stuff,” Boone said.