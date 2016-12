A Christmas tree caused a structure fire on Christmas Day, officials said.

A call went out for a residential fire in Sand Canyon at 2:09 a.m.

“The fire was showing from the front door,” supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims said.

The home was a two-story single family dwelling and the fire was knocked down shortly after the call at 2:25 a.m. by first responders.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was concluded at 4:29 a.m. and was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department.