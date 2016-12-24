Heavy rains in the Santa Clarita Valley wreaked havoc over Friday night and Saturday morning causing an increase in traffic collisions, mudslides and even a lightning strike on private property.

The Santa Clarita Valley saw an estimated 0.8 inches in the last 24 hours which prompted a flood advisory for recent burn areas and caused at least six traffic collisions throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

It even snowed in some areas such as the Grapevine which prompted Interstate 5’s closure around 3 a.m. It has since been reopened as of 9:20 a.m.

There was also a mudslide near Spunky Canyon Road and San Francisquito Canyon Road around 9:20 a.m. where a boulder hit a fire patrol car that was parked, knocking it over on its side.

Fire Patrol No. 78, based on San Francisquito Canyon Road, was assisting another individual with a traffic collision in the area when the mudslide occurred.

One fireman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for minor injuries as a result. He has since been released and is back on the front lines of the battle against nature.

Another vehicle was also caught in the mudslide although no one was injured from that collision.

The mudslide occurred as a result of the rain falling on a burn area that had recently lost its vegetation due to the recent fires.

San Francisquito Canyon Road is closed in that area in both directions as of 11 a.m. according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Also, it is important to keep in mind that is not the only road closure in SCV due to the rain.

Iron Canyon Road that leads to a private community in Santa Clarita is also closed.

A 2.3 mile stretch between Vasquez Canyon Road and Big Oaks Lodge at Bouquet Canyon Road was also closed in anticipation of the rain. It is expected to be reopened by 12 p.m. according to the L.A. County Department of Public Works. No mudslides were reported in that area.

A Saugus resident also reported that a tree in the yard was struck by lightning Saturday night.

“I thought our vehicle exploded on our driveway,” said Khardine Silver in a message to The Signal.

Fortunately, the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be clear of rain according to the National Weather Service website.

