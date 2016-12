The following student received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2016 Fall Quarter:

Michael Dougherty of Canyon Country; Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering





Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”