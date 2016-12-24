Press release:

Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Temple Santa Clarita (SSVTSC), where the main deity will be Lord Ganesh, is claiming grand-opening in early 2017.



Mission of Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Temple of SSVTSC, a non-profit organization, is “to serve Santa Clarita community by offering a place to worship, practice spirituality, celebrate festivals and cultural activities”. When launched, it is reportedly planned to have daily prayers in the temple besides various activities/programs for everyone round the year. Currently the funds are being raised. Temple leaders reportedly include Ritu Khadiya.



Meanwhile, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, commended efforts of temple leaders and area community towards realizing this Hindu temple.



Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. Zed stressed that instead of running after materialism; we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism.



In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world has about one billion adherents. There are about three million Hindus in USA.