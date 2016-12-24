Everyone celebrates the holidays a little differently.

Some people see this time of year as an opportunity to get away while others see it as an opportunity to spend time with family.

Some light a candle on the menorah tonight in honor of the first night of Hanukkah while others will excitedly wake up Sunday morning to open presents under the Christmas tree.

Fortunately, the Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. County caters to all of your seasonal needs. For example, SCV has a ton of beautiful and award-winning Christmas light decorations that are sure to be fun for the whole family. Families can check out the houses and streets that won The Santa Clarita Valley Signal’s 2016 Holiday Lights Contest.

If you’re looking for the feeling of getting away for a little while not straying too far from home, Newport Beach is boasting its 108th Annual Christmas Boat Parade where attendees can marvel at boats decked out with holiday lights.

Although, the holiday season is not a celebratory season for everyone. It’s important to remember those who are less fortunate and could use a helping hand such as the homeless. No one should be alone during the holidays and Bridge to Home has opened up a winter shelter on Drayton Street which helps solve that problem.

There is also Teresa Savaikie, who uses this time to remember her son who passed away in July of 2015.

She goes to the spot where he died after being struck by a car near Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, and decorates a cross with a Santa hat and as well as a nearby sapling with other holiday-themed decorations.

“It’s a way of honoring him and maybe making people smile and remember him,” she said.

The holidays will never be the same to her now that her son has passed which is an important lesson to everyone else spending time with their family during this holiday season.

Cherish these moments.