Delta Kappa Gamma, an International professional society for women educators, recently presented $500 in gift cards to the Child and Family Center. The cards were presented to Cheryl Jones, V.P. of Marketing at Child and Family Center in Santa Clarita. The gift cards will be given as holiday gifts to families who utilize their services.

Delta Kappa members support community groups, such as Child and Family Center, who help the community build a healthy Santa Clarita Valley by providing mental health, behavioral and educational services to children, adults, and families.

Also at their annual holiday party, Delta Kappa Gamma members were entertained by the Valencia High School Choir, led by Christine Tavares-Mocha. Their songs included a very funny ‘Jingle Bells’ medley. Fun was had by all.