Santa Clarita residents do support their veterans.

On Aug. 23, 2016, Santa Clarita’s City Council approved the installation of a granite monument to honor 50 Santa Clarita Valley residents who perished from World War II to present.

For the project to be built, it required $50,000 of funding from the community.

As of Friday, 166 contributions from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond donated a total of $54,429 to the monument’s construction, or 109 percent of the project’s goal.

“We have received enough contributions to pay for the monument,” said Bill Reynolds, the Signal’s Director of Veteran Affairs who first presented the idea for the monument to City Council in 2015.

Reynolds said any surplus funds following the Fallen Warriors Monument’s construction, will go toward city construction costs.

“Any funds that are left over from purchasing the granite monument, we are prepared to contribute to the city to help purchase construction materials needed for concrete footings walkways, electrical, lighting, lumber and columns necessary for a dignified site,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is also working with city officials to alter the approved designs of the monument so the existing pergola, a garden style archway, at Veteran’s Plaza in Newhall can extend to cover the monument.

Following meetings with Julia Regan, the Fallen Warriors Monument’s project manager, Reynolds anticipates that the alteration to the design plans will be accepted by the Santa Clarita City Council.

Fallen Warriors Monument Contributors as of Dec. 23:

