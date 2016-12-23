Once upon a time a long time ago, someone decided that at the start of every New Year we would make resolutions. We would resolve to either start doing things or stop doing things.

Sometimes it would be to lose weight, to exercise more, to quit smoking or to cut down on our drinking. Most of the time, these promises would last a few days or maybe a few weeks.

I have a great idea for your New Year’s Resolution for 2017. It will be easy to keep, and it will make you feel good. Resolve to have more laughter in your life. They say laughter is the best medicine and it has been proven to be true. Laughter releases endorphins in your brain, which act as natural healers. Any form of entertainment is an escape from the stress and pressure of everyday life. For those couple of hours, you forget your troubles and suspend them.

J.R.’s Comedy Club has been providing just that kind of therapy for the last 18 years. As we start our 19th year, we will be moving. On New Year’s Eve, we will be having our Legendary New Year’s Eve Shows at the beautiful Embassy Suites just off The Newhall Ranch Road exit of the 5 Freeway. We will have East Coast New Year from 5:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. when we ring in the New Year as if we were in Time Square. Then we have West Coast New Year with dinner being served in the Embassy Suites Dining room, moving into the Ballroom at 10 p.m. for the second show.

We will have double headliners that night with two of the funniest people on earth, John DiCrosta and Lenny Schmidt. The dinner will be superb. We will have a champagne toast, party favors, noisemakers and hats. Make plans now!

Starting on January 6 and 7, J.R.’s Comedy Club will be moving into our new home, J.J.’s Bar and Grill located at 25848 Tournament Road just south of McBean Parkway. The shows will be at 8 p.m. each night. Please make plans to check out the new location, and we will resolve to bring you the best and brightest comedians in the country every week. Let’s keep laughing together throughout 2017.

For more information call 661-259-2291 or visit www.comedyinvalencia.com.