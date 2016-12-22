Regarding Mr. Kevin Buck and his Democratic Voices (“On the grifter and the rubes” published Dec. 6 in The Signal), no human can be considered perfect at all times. We do unpleasant things and we do good things.

President-elect Trump as a human did good things and bad things. The American people, when electing, voted for Mr. Donald Trump because they discovered that what he did right was more than what he did wrong.

Mrs. Hillary Clinton did not pass the same test. The American people spoke and were not willing to listen to the liberal media.

Kevin Buck will have a great potential as a Republican if he changes his state of mind and starts to demolish his liberal outlook on life.

He is a great writer, I have faith that he can change, and there is nothing impossible.