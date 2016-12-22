Three subsequent traffic collisions on the northbound Interstate 5 just north of San Fernando Boulevard backed up traffic for those leaving the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday morning.

The first traffic collision involving a jackknifed big rig occurred at 9:48 a.m. along the I-5 north, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

Following the collision, the CHP’s Los Angeles Communications Center (LACC) began receiving calls of diesel fuel, or another slippery substance, in the No. 2 lane, Greengard said.

At 9:56 a.m. the CHP received calls of a vehicle that had spun out in the substance which caused additional collisions.

Multiple CHP Newhall units responded to the scene and found that all vehicles involved in the collisions were able to move to the right shoulder. The slippery substance remained in the No. 2 lane following the accidents.

No traffic lanes were blocked and no traffic lanes were closed following the incidents.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_