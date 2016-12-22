It’s a way to brrr-ing in the New Year.

The City of Santa Clarita on Thursday announced that the annual New Year’s Day Arctic Chill Polar Bear Swim is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center waterslide pool.

The pool is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Bring a warm towel or robe for when you step out of the pool – as the weather forecast calls for a low temperature of 46 and a high of 62 that day, along with a 30 percent chance of showers.

But also bring a donation – swimmers are encouraged to contribute something non-perishable for the SCV Food Pantry.

The Arctic Chill Polar Bear Swim allows residents to ride down the chilly aquatic center waterslide or simply splash around in the unheated pool.

Coffee and hot chocolate will be provided after swimmers take the plunge.

Participants will get a Santa Clarita Polar Bear Club commemorative gift and have their names added to the official Santa Clarita Polar Bear Club member list, the city said.

And there will by photo ops with a polar bear mascot. Spectators are welcome.

Doors open at 8:45 a.m. The pool will close around 9:30 a.m., immediately after the event, and not be open for recreational swimming after that.

The city is encouraging advanced registration by visiting santa-clarita.com/Seasons and searching for polar bear swim.

For more information, call Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Specialist Taryn Flatt at (661) 250-3763 or visit santa-clarita.com/Aquatics.

