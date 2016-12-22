The driver of a vehicle that crashed on the Sierra Highway onramp was taken into custody early Thursday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to officials.

CHP Officer Josh Greengard said the crash occurred at 3:27 a.m. Thursday on the Sierra Highway onramp to the northbound Highway 14 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange, near The Old Road.

Three sides of the black vehicle were damaged when the car collided with an electrical pole and ended up down the embankment, partially blocking lanes, according to Greengard.

Greengard said the female driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The downed pole with live wires was removed from lanes at 4:29 a.m., according to Greengard.

