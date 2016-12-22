Castaic
11/28/16
- Petty Theft- 28000 block of Witherspoon Parkway. The victim reported two car batteries were taken from work trucks parked in their parking lot overnight. The batteries were in an unlocked exposed compartment of the vehicle.
11/29/16
- Grand Theft- 27000 block of Sloan Canyon Road. The owner of a Red Box automated retail kiosk reported $12,000 worth of video game and movie discs were stolen from his machine.
Canyon Country
11/21/16
- Robbery- Sandy Drive/Sierra Highway. The victim was standing on a street corner waiting for a taxi, when the suspect approached him. The suspect pointed a knife at the victim and demanded money. The victim tried to walk away, but was pushed from behind and fell to the ground. During a brief fight, the suspect stole the victim’s wallet. The suspect was arrested after an investigation by the handling deputies.
- Vehicle Theft-Jakes Way/Manzanita Lane. An unknown suspect stole the victim’s green 1997 Honda Civic from the location.
- Grand Theft Auto- Soledad Canyon Road / Honby Avenue. Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s truck which was parked near the location.
- Petty Theft- 18600 block of Via Princessa. Person(s) unknown stole the padlock off of a gym locker where the victim was securing her personal property. No other property was taken.
11/23/16
- Aggravated Assault- 18800 block of Mandan Street. A boyfriend and girlfriend were arrested after an argument turned physical at a business near the above location.
- Burglary-14900 block of Daffodil Ave. The victim’s son was seen on surveillance video using a brick to smash a window to gain entrance to her home. The suspect stole an Xbox from the location.
11/24/16
- Vehicle Burglary- Rainbow Glen Drive/Flo Lane. Person(s) unknown smashed the victim’s vehicle window and stole a DVD player and identification card.
- Kevin Dr/ Quinn Dr. An unknown suspect stole the victim’s red 2016 Hyundai Veloster from the location.
- Vehicle Theft–16500 block of Sierra Hill Street. An unknown suspect stole the victim’s white 1992 Honda Civic from the location.
11/25/16
- Burglary-26700 block of Cardinal Ave. An unknown suspect shattered the rear driver side window of the victim’s vehicle and stole a tan jacket.
- Attempted Burglary-17300 block of Mount Stephen Ave. An unknown suspect tried to enter the victim’s vehicle by manipulating the front passenger door lock and prying off the door handle. Nothing was taken.
11/26/16
- Burglary-18100 block of Sundowner Way. An unknown suspect forcefully entered the victim’s garage and stole a 32 in. television, Playstation, and eight video games.
11/28/16
- Attempted Vehicle Theft-27300 block of Rock Rose Lane. An unknown suspect broke the passenger door keyhole and punched the ignition of the victim’s 1998 Dodge 1500.
- Vehicle Burglary- 18600 block of Via Princessa. Person(s) unknown shattered the front driver side window and stole a backpack and school supplies which were laying in plain view of the public.
11/29/16
- Burglary-17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road. An unknown suspect stole the victim’s purse from her locked vehicle. The purse contained an Iphone 7 and California Driver’s License.
- Robbery- 26700 block of Isabella Parkway. The victim stated a male Hispanic adult entered her garage while she was sitting inside her vehicle. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse and jewelry. In fear for her life the victim handed over her property. The suspect ran away and out of view.
- Vehicle Burglary- 19400 block of Stillmore Street. Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole tools and other miscellaneous property.
- Grand Theft- 19100 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s briefcase containing a laptop and cell phone.
12/01/16
- Burglary-18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road. An unknown suspect forced himself into the business and the stole the cash register and safe.
- Commercial Burglary- 18800 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Person(s) unknown shattered a window to a nearby business and stole a large amount jewelry from that business.
- Petty Theft- 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s purse and other miscellaneous items.
12/03/16
- Grand Theft Auto-14800 block of Narcissus Crest Ave. An unknown person stole the victim’s blue 1990 Honda Accord from the location.
12/16/16
- Vehicle Burglary- 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road. Person(s) unknown shattered the front passenger window to the victim’s vehicle and stole a briefcase.
12/17/16
- Grand Theft- 26500 block of Ridge Vale Drive. Person(s) unknown stole numerous tools from the victim’s unlocked vehicle.
- Grand Theft Auto- 27500 block of Sierra Highway. The victim had her vehicle taken by a suspect after she left her keys in the ignition while buying items from a business near the above location.
Newhall
11/20/16
- Grand Theft – Valle Del Oro / Dockweiler Dr. Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle (2003 GMC Yukon, burgundy in color). The vehicle was later located in Canyon Country on 11/26/16.
11/21/16
- Vehicle Burglary – 23600 block of Meadowridge Dr. Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle by unknown means and stole items. There were no signs of forced entry
- Vehicle Burglary – 23600 Meadowridge Dr. Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s unlocked vehicle (1995 Honda Accord, two door black in color.)
11/24/16
- Attempt Burglary – 24200 Arch St. The suspect attempted to force entry into the victim’s residence by kicking in the front door. The suspect was observed by a neighbor on the victim’s property. The suspect was detained and arrested by responding deputies hiding underneath a parked vehicle a short distance from the victim’s residence.
11/26/16
- Vehicle Burglary – 25000 block of De Wolfe Rd. Person(s) unknown shattered the victim’s driver side widow and stole items ( wedding band, necklace, and medication).
11/27/16
- Petty Theft – 24400 block Newhall Ave. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a pair of sunglasses.
11/28/16
- Residential Burglary – 21300 block Ficus Dr. Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s locked garage by unknown means and stole items. There were no signs of forced entry.
- Commercial Burglary – 25000 block Peachland Ave. Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s business and stole numerous prescription medications.
11/29/16
- Petty Theft – 23300 block Lyons Ave. The suspect stole the victim’s bicycle and was arrested at the scene by responding deputies.
- Vehicle Burglary – 24400 block Newhall Ave. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s locked vehicle by unknown means and stole a paper holder from the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.
- Vehicle Burglary – 24400 block Newhall Ave. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s locked vehicle by unknown means and stole the victim’s sunglasses and GPS. There were no signs of forced entry.
Valencia
11/21/16
- Burglary- 23800 block of Arroyo Park Drive. An unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s truck bed of his vehicle and stole tools. The suspect damaged the victim’s truck bed cover.
- Grand Theft – 25100 block of Avenida Ignacio. An unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the location.
- Burglary (Commercial )- 28000 block of Avenue Stanford. Unknown suspects forced entry into the location and stole cash and a cash box from inside the location.
11/22/16
- Grand theft- 24100 block of Magic Mountain Parkway. Three female suspects walked into the location and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise. The suspects were contacted by loss prevention and refused to remove the items from their bag. The suspects placed more items in their bags, and finally ran out of the location once the staff called the Sheriff’s Department.
- Petty Theft- 24710 block of River Chase Drive. An unknown suspect stole the victim’s bicycle which was chained to a bike rack.
11/23/16
- Petty Theft- 25300 block of Via Dona. An unknown suspect unbolted and cut an electrical wire off the victim’s vehicle and stole the 50” ridged black LED light off the roof of his vehicle.
- Burglary (Vehicle)- 26100 block of McBean Parkway. An unknown suspect made entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole his Ray Ban sunglasses and Sirius radio.
- Grand Theft- 23200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway. The victim rented a car. She returned the car, accidentally leaving her laptop computer inside. After she remembered and returned, the laptop was gone.
- Burglary – 23800 block of Del Monte Drive. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked garage and stole a pair of golf clubs from inside.
11/24/16
- Burglary (Vehicle)- 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive. The victim left his vehicle’s window rolled down and a suspect was able to reach his arm in the vehicle and steal his car keys. The keys to the vehicle were recovered. A juvenile was detained for the theft of the keys.
11/25/16
- Burglary- 23600 block of Magic Mountain Parkway. An unknown suspect made entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole several personal items from it.
- Burglary (Locked Vehicle)- 26400 block of Newhall Ranch Road. An unknown suspect smashed the victim’s vehicle window and stole her laptop and some DVDs.
- Grand Theft Auto- 27500 block of Sycamore Creek Drive. A male suspect was arrested at the location for stealing a car and being in possession of stolen items from a victim’s car.
- Petty Theft- 26400 block of McBean Pkwy. A female suspect was arrested at the location for exiting the store with unpaid items in her possession.
11/26/16
- Burglary – 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s garage and stole jewelry from inside a box. The suspect also entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a few items.
- Petty Theft- 24500 block of Town Center Drive. An unknown suspect stole approximately 500 dollars in U.S. Currency from a desk located inside the shop.
- Grand Theft Auto – 26100 block of McBean Parkway. The victim had his 2009 Honda Civic 4-door stolen from the location overnight.
Saugus
11/21/16
- Residential Burglary- 22300 block of Festividad Drive. Person(s) unknown cut a screen window to the victim’s garage window. The victim stated nothing was missing at the time of the report.
11/22/16
- Vehicle Burglary-Duke Drive/ Alamo Way. Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s vehicle by unknown means and stole four identification badges.
11/27/16
- Residential Burglary- 27400 block of Arriola Avenue. Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked residence and stole audio equipment and $500.00 in cash.
11/29/16
- Grand Theft Auto- 28100 block of Alaminos Drive. The victim’s red 2004 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the location. This vehicle is still outstanding.
11/30/16
- Robbery- 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. An unknown suspect pushed a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise out towards the front door of the location. The suspect forcefully pushed the shopping cart into a loss prevention officer while leaving the location with the items.
12/02/16
- Commercial Burglary- 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. During late night hours, unknown suspect(s) shattered the front glass door of the business and stole an unknown amount of jewelry from a display case.
12/03/16
- Petty Theft- 21900 block of Grovepark Drive. The victim’s light bar was stolen off of his truck during nighttime hours. The vehicle was parked in the victim’s driveway.
12/04/16
- Robbery- Carol Sue Lane/Linda Joyce Drive. The victim was walking on Carol Sue Lane when he was approached by two acquaintances. One of the subjects grabbed a gold chain from the victim’s neck and ripped it off. The subjects then ran away. The subjects were later detained by deputies.
Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff – Santa Clarita Valley Station